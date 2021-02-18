25 Years Ago – February 15, 1996
Patterson wrapped up at least a share of the Trans Valley League basketball title beating Hughson 64-56 in the last regular season home game. Not only is it the second straight basketball banner but also the fourth consecutive varsity league championship. Patterson began the unprecedented streak last winter winning the TVL hoop crown. A baseball championship and surprising football title followed, putting this group of PHS athletes in a class by themselves.
Bank of America Award winners have been announced at Patterson High School. Receiving plaques in general study areas are Karely Arana, applied arts; Javier Palafox, liberal arts; and Robbie Cozart, science and mathematics.
50 Years Ago – February 18, 1971
Henry Castro Jr., has opened a real estate office in downtown Patterson.
The major Southern California earthquake last week has delayed the opening of Bea English’s new business here. One of her major clothing suppliers was hit hard by the quake.
Another dog poisoning was reported this week.
Nine PHS students earned straight –A grades during the first semester. They are Nadine Bettencourt, Tenna Koos, Cynthia English, Richard Kimball, Linda Hansen, Darlene Nelson, Susan Alderson, Theresa Perez, and Steve Rogers.
The boys frosh-soph basketball team ran it record to 21-1 with a pair of wins, one of them a close game with Livingston. Randy Johnson tipped in a missed free throw in the final minute to give the Cubs the lead for good.
75 Years Ago – February 15, 1946
Western Auto plans to open a store here in the building on Plaza that housed the Teen-Age Club.
Wade Cripe, recently returned from military duty, is purchasing the Forry Hardware.
The long-delayed opening of the Aloha Lounge dining room by Charley Gervasoni is now scheduled for this Saturday. Ruth Berry will be in charge.
S/Sgt. Jack McConnell has received his discharge after 40 months of military duty.
Arne Ingebretsen, who had served since late 1942, and who saw extensive action as a P-38 pilot in the Italian sector, is being discharged.
100 Years Ago – February 17, 1921
An announcement from the county that unmuzzled dogs will be shot in a major war on rabies was received here this week.
Patterson High’s 110-pound basketball team will host the Stockton High team this Friday night on the Presbyterian court in a battle of unbeaten squads.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
