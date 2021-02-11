Patterson’s Past: 100 Years ago- Charles Dickens’ “A Tale of Two Cities,” one of the greatest stories ever written, will be shown tonight at the Patterson Theatre

25 Years Ago – February 8, 1996
Janine Pate, daughter of Glen and Peggy Pate was crowned Homecoming Queen this past Friday night. Junior varsity princess was Angelica Medina, daughter of Carlos and Gloria Medina.
The Patterson Varsity boys basketball team walloped Ripon 65-35 in its Homecoming game. The win moved Patterson into sole possession of first place as the Escalon Cougars upset the Riverbank Bruins who had been tied with the Tigers for first. The win kept the Tigers as the number one team in the district and moved them to number two in the section behind Vanden of Fairfield.
The Gateway Project looks to be a go as the city agreed to run sewer and water lines out to Sperry Ave, and Rogers Road. The construction company, Villa Del Lago Associates plans to develop 50 acres with a hotel/restaurant complex, a gas station and several other businesses.
50 Years Ago – February 11, 1971
The number of dog poisonings in Patterson has now reached 21 over the last 16 months, and a public meeting has been called to discuss the issue. Patterson police cars are now carrying an antidote for strychnine poisoning.
Bea English, who worked at the Patterson Frozen Foods for 20 years, plans to retire to open a new downtown business called the Busy Bee Boutique, selling gifts and fashions.
Local teachers have proposed a salary increase that would pay beginning teachers $7,200 a year, up from $6,400.
Michael Mazzucchi is home on leave from Vietnam where he was assigned to tunnel inspection and demolition. He spent 30 days clearing a five mile stretch of land mines.
75 Years Ago – February 8, 1956
The largest installation yet was held Tuesday night by the American Legion, which inducted 50 new members.
The new hot lunch program for elementary youngsters has proved to be an overwhelming success, so much so that more equipment was immediately needed. Some 385 youngsters showed up for lunch that was planned for 250. The PTA initiated the program.
T. Sgt. Joe Azevedo has received his discharge, while two local youths have signed up for the Navy. They are Bruce Selander and Mike Perez.
Frank Soares has returned from India and has received his discharge after four-and-half years in the entertainment branch.
100 Years Ago – February 10, 1921
Charles Dickens’ “A Tale of Two Cities,” one of the greatest stories ever written, will be shown tonight at the Patterson Theatre.
The manual training class at PHS has completed work on the body of a new school bus. The district purchased a Ford truck chassis and the class constructed the body at a great savings.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
