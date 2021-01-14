Patterson’s Past: 100 years ago- The annual bisulphid squirrel drive will be held Jan. 17 in Stanislaus County, where 97 percent of the infestation has been eliminated in the past three years.

25 Years Ago – January 11, 1996
Being late for class can result in a lower grade for the students at Patterson High School. Principal Vince Rucobo has announced a new policy which will penalize students a half of a percentage point of their grade in a class to which they are late beginning with the second tardy. A student late for class 10 times could see their grade drop from 82 percent to 77.5 percent (-4.5) or from a B- to a C+.
The Patterson High School boys basketball team
(12-4) and girls basketball team(13-3) have started their TVL seasons with 1-1 records. Both teams lost their opening games and then rebounded to win their second.
50 Years Ago – January 14, 1971
Local AFS students including Jeff Chin, Lynne Gibbens, and Kirk Campbell are preparing for the annual international dinner.
Earl Perez has been elected president of the board at Del Puerto Hospital, succeeding Walter Hector.
Democrats hold a 61 -36 percent margin over Republicans in voter registration for the city of Patterson.
Jim Jeans and Duane Schueber have led the scoring as the PHS frosh-soph basketball team has upped their record to 12-1 for the season.
75 Years Ago – January 11, 1946
Lucille Hansen of Patterson and Dora Bailey of Riverbank are taking over management of the Hotel del Puerto dining room. Meals will be served daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Ed Tyler is the new president of the reorganized 20-30 Club, which was dormant during the war years.
Lt. John V. Azevedo , who is now in San Francisco, will soon be leaving Army service. He plans to attend the University of California at Berkeley.
Sgt. Americo Bellani has arrived home following his discharge. Bellani served in the Philippines, Okinawa, and Yokohama over a three-and-a-half year period in the Army Air Corp.
Cpl. Sverre Osnes is now home after service in France, Germany, and Belgium. He arrived home just after the Christmas holidays.
100 Years Ago – January 13, 1921
The annual bisulphid squirrel drive will be held Jan. 17 in Stanislaus County, where 97 percent of the infestation has been eliminated in the past three years.
The PHS unlimited basketball team lost 58-3 to Newman, while the 110-pound team split games with Newman and Ceres.
Patterson’s new $60,000 sewer system is nearing the construction phase, it was announced this week.
n By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.