Patterson’s Past 100 years ago: Long distance calls to Newman now are routed to Modesto through Grayson, then to Crows Landing and finally Newman

25 Years Ago – February 1, 1996
Homecoming week begins with the Tiger basketball team now ranked number one in the district after defeating Ripon Christian 60-59 and Escalon 61-58. The two wins move the Tigers record to 7-1 in the TVL and 18-4 overall, the exact same records as the Riverbank Bruins.
The week will climax on Friday when the Tigers host the Ripon Indians.
Varsity and junior varsity royalty will be crowned that evening. Varsity candidates are Nicole Collins, daughter of Joe and Jeanmarie Collins, Jennifer Klein, daughter of Dave and Liz Klein, Jeanine Pate, daughter of Glenn and Peggy Pate, and Angel Pedroza, daughter of Liz and Rudy Perez.
Junior Varsity candidates are Kristen Aguirre, daughter of Susan Aguirre and Jerry Aguirre, Marissa Lomeli, daughter of Tony and Martha Lomeli, Angelica Medina, daughter of Carlos and Gloria Medina.
50 Years Ago – February 4, 1971
Gail Maciel has been crowned winter homecoming queen at PHS. Her attendants are Lynn Raven and Kathy Mederios. Vicki Martin was crowned homecoming princess and her court was made of Cindy Raven and Barbara Lewis.
Another incident of a dog being poisoned by strychnine has been reported to city police.
Ray Klopping is retiring as city treasurer, a position he has held since 1959.
AFSer Kirk Campbell has written home from South Africa.
75 Years Ago – February 1, 1946
Patterson’s 20-30 Club officially reorganized this week, its charter renewed after being suspended during wartime years when many members went into the service.
Membership in the local American Legion post has swelled to over 100 members and may soon reach 125 as more veterans return home.
The first contracts to be let for the Central Valley Project’s high-line canal will call for concrete rather than clay linings, it was learned this week.
Receiving Cub Scout awards this week were Milton Inaudi, Donald Hicks, Randolph Harrison, Kenneth Flowers, and David Ralston. Delwyn Silveira received an assistant denner stripe.
Lt. Elmer Filippini who served three-and-a-half years, has received his discharge from the Navy and plans to rejoin his father in the machine shop business.
100 Years Ago – February 3, 1921
Westley and Patterson have been selected as sites for new grain elevators.
A downpour Saturday night dumped .75 of an inch of rain here.
Large acreages of orchards and vineyards are presently being planted in the Patterson area, according to local nurseryman M. L. Thompson.
Improved telephone service to the south is presently planned by the Pacific Telephone & Telegraph Co. Local long distance calls to Newman now are routed to Modesto through Grayson, then to Crows Landing and finally Newman.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
