Patterson’s Past: 25 years ago- Dan Scheuber, Sharon Ghisletta and Rhonda Wheeland honored for their sales performances

25 Years Ago – March 29, 1996
Duane Scheuber, Sharon Ghisletta, and Rhonda Wheeland of Realty World Scheuber Properties were recently honored for their sales performances in 1995. The three were recognized for being among the top sellers in the Northern California and Nevada region.
The accolades keep pouring in for Patterson senior Tony Lomeli. The two-time TVL basketball MVP has been chosen to Cal-Hi Sports Magazine’s 21st Annual All-State Basketball Team. The 5-10 guard was one of 10 players selected in the Division IV boys division.
50 Years Ago – March 25, 1971
The Guerdon Industries plant here in Patterson I hard at work on construction of 388 separate units that will eventually be linked together to form seven complete military hospitals. It is expected they will be shipped overseas, according to plant manager Tom Carson.
A group of local citizens has been meeting regularly and may decide to construct a new football stadium for Patterson High School.
Family and friends of Fred and Helen Whitman gathered on Sunday to honor the couple for their 25th wedding anniversary.
Mike Morrison’s second hit of the game, in the 6th inning, drove in two runs as the Tigers defeated the Riverbank Bruins 2-1 at home for their first TVL victory.
75 Years Ago – March 29, 1946
The Libby, McNeill & Libby milk plant here has been sold to the Golden Valley Creamery Co, a subsidiary of Arden Farms Co. which will take over the local plant on May 1.
The Patterson Furniture Co. will soon open in the rear of the Plaza Grocery building, and will initially handle furniture. Electrical appliances will be added at a later date, manager C. Kilborn has announced.
A labor truce has allowed the canning of the local spinach crop to get under way.
Word of the fate of Staff Sgt. Kenneth Rohr was received this week. He was killed in action over Germany when his plane was shot down Dec 27, 1944, on his 32nd mission.
100 Years Ago – March 31, 1921
Contractor Bruce Morgan has started work on the new Carnegie library building.
The fourth anniversary of the local Catholic church will be observed here Sunday when a 25-piece Salesian Band from Oakland will give a performance.
“The Last of the Mohicans” will be shown next Thursday at the Patterson Theater.
A new elementary school may be constructed here at the north end of town between L and M streets.
A formal opening of the new golf course in the hills west of Westley is planned for next Saturday. The West Side Golf Club has been formed, with charter member dues set at $10a year for the first 50 members.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.