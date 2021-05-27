Patterson’s Past: 50 years ago- Patterson is now the self-proclaimed "Apricot Capital of the World"

25 Years Ago – May 23, 1996
Though no specific figures are available at this time, Stanislaus County Assistant Agricultural Commissioner Greg Clark said that many crops have been hit hard by the unexpected and powerful storm that passed through this week.
Teresa Stehli and Josh Upchurch will attend Girls’ State and Boys’ State, the Elijah B. Hayes #168 Post and Auxiliary has announced.
The Patterson Girls Softball team (19-2) advanced to the Division III quarterfinals to be held at the Sacramento Softball Complex by beating Argonaut (20-8) 8-4 in the first round action Saturday afternoon in Lodi.
Sammy Pienado and Beth Venable have been named to the All-TVL tennis teams.
50 Years Ago – May 20, 1971
Patterson is now the self-proclaimed “Apricot Capital of the World”. The Chamber of Commerce approved the title this week.
The first of what is hoped to be an annual Patterson Apricot Fiesta has been slated here for July1-3 at the peak of the annual apricot harvest.
Patrick Alves was top winner in showmanship at the Patterson Junior Livestock Show Saturday winning the Round Robin trophy showing his champion Hereford steer.
Out of the varied classes open to competition in the Patterson High School Art Show Saturday at the Patterson High School Gymnasium, Debbie English’s batik was judge “Best of Show”.
Luisa Perez, who will wed Ralph Arredondo June 19, was honored at a bridal shower Saturday in the home of Mrs. Tommy Perez of Crows Landing.
75 Years Ago – May 24, 1946
Patterson’s first post-war Memorial Day will be observed with a parade, a memorial program at the high school auditorium, and a ceremony at the cemetery. Thirty-one veterans are known to have died, while another is listed as missing in action.
Albert McCune of Dunsmuir has purchased the Patterson 5-10-15-Cent from Maude Cheatham and will take over June 1.
Formal announcement of the closing of the Crows Landing Auxiliary Air Station was made this week in Washington, and for the first time the cost of the base was listed -- $2.7 million.
The Patterson 20-30 Club has ordered a neon sign for Plaza Park that will be placed at the intersection of Highway 33 and Ls Palmas Avenue. It will cost about $400.
The PHS class of 1946, this year will include 39 graduates.
100 Years Ago – May 26, 1921
E. P. Halley superintendent of the school district in Newman the past 10 years will head the high school district here starting next fall, His salary will be $3300 a year.
Patterson’s controversy with Blue Laws isn’t over. The Sunday closing law prohibiting entertainment, pool, and card playing on the Sabbath has been blocked by referendum petitions presented this week to the City Council and signed by 145 local residents.
George Henry Messer, a West Side pioneer who has been a grain farmer in the Vernalis area the past 40 years, died this week.
Thirteen students will graduate June 3 from Patterson High School.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
