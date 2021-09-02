Patterson’s Past: 50 years ago today- Tigers play Central Catholic in new Patterson Stadium

25 Years Ago – September 3, 1996
Twenty-one new staff members have been hired by the Patterson Unified School District and will be greeting students today (Tuesday), the first day of school on local campuses.
New teachers and old will be focusing on the district goal of making every student a better reader and writer. “By the year 2000”, all children are going to be reading at grade level” said Director of Curriculum Patrick Sweeney.
The Patterson Unified School District Board of Trustees has given the go-ahead for every school in the district to conduct surveys on the subject of school uniforms.
The Patterson City Council will meet in special session this Thursday evening at 6 o’clock to hold its public hearing on the Patterson Ranch housing project proposed by developer Kaufman & Broad.
The city’s Planning Commission recently voted 4-0 to recommend that the council approve the project, which would allow the developer to construct over 1100 new homes on Patterson’s west side.
50 Years Ago – September 6, 1971
A satellite H&R Block office will open here soon, and a new restaurant, Scandia Sandwich House, has been opened by Rusty and Opal Fleming.
The seat for Patterson’s new community football stadium may be ready for the first game Sept. 17, but to be on the safe side, dedication of the new facility has been set for the following week when the Tigers play Central Catholic.
Steven Moeller and Gary Kring have returned from the World Scout Jamboree in Japan where, among other things, they experienced a major typhoon that put some campsites under several feet of water.
Three coaches have joined head coach Carl Selee to direct the PHS football program this fall. They are Bill Cox, Jack Stokes, and Roger Byers.
75 Years Ago – September 6, 1946
The OPA authorities approved a $1 per bag price increase for baby lima beans, boosting it to $8.65 for No. 1’s.
LaVerne Bowman will be in charge of the elementary school’s cafeteria this fall.
Dr. Walton Allen, who is returning from three years of duty with the U. S. Navy, will open a dental office here next Monday.
Stanley Cox has been elected the first president of the newly formed Patterson Hospital District. G. H. Peterson is vice president of the board, and Albert Bevis is secretary-treasurer.
Vico Bondietti is playing baseball and coaching boxing for the U. S. Army in Fort Bliss, Texas.
100 Years Ago
Not Available.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.