25 Years Ago - October 21, 1997
Six candidates are competing for two seats on the Patterson Unified School District board this November. The candidates running are Arnold Regalado, Michelle Bays, Celise Conte, Janine Goubert, Pat Maisetti, and Susan Schueber.
For the second week in a row Patterson played to victory in front of an enthusiastic Homecoming crowd. The Tigers followed last week’s own Homecoming triumph with a 21-15 decision over the Hilmar Yellowjackets before a full house at McSweeney Field. Jack Thon’s interception for a 35-yard touchdown set the pace for the Tigers.
Tina Chircop’s award-winning apricot bars took Best of Show honors at the Stanislaus County Fair.
50 Years Ago - October 26, 1972
City police raided a party on South Fifth Street last Saturday night and arrested 10 young people on drug charges.
The Patterson Township Historical Society, founded several years ago, plans to organize as a non-profit corporation.
William “Bill” Hurd, a well driller who was one of Patterson’s very first residents when he moved here in 1910, has died in Newman at age 94. Hurd, who was an amateur photographer, captured the community’s early days on glass plates, first lived with his wife in a tent on their South Third Street property before building a house.
75 Years Ago - October 24, 1947
Mighty machines are presently being used to carve out the earth for the new Highline Canal down the West Side.
A new men’s clothing store will open this week on South Third Street when William Kamp opens his business. He also operates stores in Newman and Los Banos and constructed a new $15,000 building here.
The J M Equipment Co. of Modesto will open a branch here Nov. 1, handling Allis-Chalmers brand farm implements.
The first steps have been taken to form a mosquito abatement here. The plan is to join it with the Turlock district.
The salmon are running strong in the San Joaquin and Toulumne rivers, with Bill Hurd, Walter Lee, and John Bertolosso Sr. and Jr. all reporting good catches.
Dave Knutson did much of the scoring as the Tigers bounced St. Maryś of Stockton 25-6 last Friday night. The Tigers are playing seven of their nine games at home this fall under their new lights.
100 Years Ago - October 26, 1922
The community is backing an effort to attract a big milk processing plant to Patterson. A number of Pattersonites have signed up to purchase stock in the California Condensed Milk Co.
The City Council was split this week on payment of a $98 bill to the Kane Detective Agency, which recently was retained to make bootlegging raids in the community. After a 3-2 vote to pay the amount, Councilman J.K. Kinsman suggested a recall be initiated against Mayor J.H. Evans, who voted with the majority.
The possibility of locating a soldier farm settlement near Vernalis is presently being studied.
