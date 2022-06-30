25 Years Ago – June 30, 1997
The Patterson Unified School District Board of Trustees voted on Monday, June 16, to approve a full-time technology coordinator for the 1997-98 school year. Long-time teacher Marianne Pack was named to the position by the Board.
The Del Puerto Hotel restoration project has received a donation of $2500 from the Pacific Gas and Electric Company.
Legendary custodian, Jack Brown retired recently from the Patterson Unified School District after almost 30 years of working with children and maintaining the buildings throughout the district.
50 Years Ago – June 22, 1972
Elwood Schut will head the Rotary Club and Clarence Rodrick the Lions Club for the coming year.
Five contestants are in the running for the Miss Apricot title this year. They are Gail Plaza, Pam English, Alice Rubio, Rhonda Hiatt, and Vickie Saavedra.
Frank Herger is looking over another huge apricot crop. Last year his ‘cots won the Maximum Yield Grower Award presented by the Occidental Chemical Company for the top yield and quality in each major crop on the West Coast.
75 Years Ago – June 27, 1947
Twelve more carloads of heavy equipment arrived here this week for use on construction of the new highline canal.
With the move south of Dr. Vernon Goutiere, Dr. H.L. Archibald is now assisting Dr. E.G. Allen with his extensive practice here.
A steel fire lookout tower atop Mt. Oso is being planned by the State Forestry Department.
Al Bevis is the new Rotary Club president succeeding Dr. Niels Koldinger.
100 Years Ago – June 29, 1922
Several very hot days were recorded this past week, with the temperature hitting anywhere from 106 to 110 on Sunday, depending on who you talked with.
Voters in the high school district will decide next month on whether to issue bonds for the construction of a gymnasium.
The Chamber of Commerce is hoping to organize a Patterson band, possibly under sponsorship of the American Legion.
Three large grain field fires kept firemen busy this past week. One blaze burned about 450 acres near Crows Landing.
- By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
