Patterson Joint Unified School District was able to hold a modified version of their Special Olympics.
Even with the mask mandate there was nothing but pure joy felt throughout the Patterson High football field.
Fans filled the stands to help cheer on the amazing athletes competing in their events.
Events ranged from 50-yard sprints and hurdles, to relay races, ending with showing some dance moves and throwing some footballs.
Despite the heat these athletes brought their best effort.
It was amazing to have students from Apricot Valley Elementary, Creekside Middle, Patterson High, and Rising Sun come together for this event.
Mark your calendars for the Superhero Walk in October 2021, Special Olympics in March 2022, and our SPED Car Show in May 2022.
Thank you for your continued support!
