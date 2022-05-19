The City of Patterson and the Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce have teamed up to host a job fair for employers and prospective employees.
After experiencing record-high unemployment numbers during the pandemic local businesses are looking to fill empty positions immediately.
Employers can scan the QR code to the right to register for the event. Alternatively, employers that want to participate can drop off registration applications to Naomi Jacobson at Greg Nunes Realty, 44 North Third Street, or send via email to naomi@gregnunes.com. For further information please call 209-985-6234.
Prospective employees are encouraged to attend the job fair dressed to impress, resume in hand, and prepared for on-the-spot interviews.
The job fair will be held at Tilton Park, across the street from the farmer’s market, May 25, 3-7 p.m.
Employers must provide their own booth, table, chairs, tent, etc. On-site sales is prohibited during the job fair.
