Patterson Tennis remains undefeated as season closes

Patterson girls’ tennis are having a phenomenal year as they’re being led by head coach Raustand Nzoule. The team features undefeated senior Carolia Herrera, who is posed to make a run to Sacramento
Vs. Merced
Carolina Herrera def Rheeya Mishra 6-4, 6-1
Shantell Nzoule def Kiah McKain 6-4, 6-4
Natalia Robinson def Evelyn Mata K 6-4 6-3
Leanna Nzoule def Savannah Soulanne 6-4, 6-3
Sofia Del Rio def Krystal Galvez 7-6(5), 6-3
Yasmine Lewis def Olivia Brunere 7-6(3), 7-6(1)
Doubles
Loudes Santiago & Angel Cheng def Hannah Carter & Kaelyn Tongson 3-6, 6-4, 6-4
Amirrah Lopez & Hilda Bowaga def Joyce Mulumba & Mayra Triana 6-4, 2-6, 6-1
Evelyn Michel & Isabella Clauzel def Kayleigh Escobar & Renee Nies 6-4, 7-6(7)
Vs. Golden Valley
Carolina Herrera def Emily Rowan 7-5, 6-3
Shantell Nzoule def Susanna S 6-0, 6-0
Evelyn Mata def Celeste E 6-2, 6-3
Leanna Nzoule def Marysol P 6-2, 6-0
Krystal Galvez def XiHalli V 6-4, 6-1
Yasmin Lewis def Janely H 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Hannah Carter & Kaelyn Tongson def Lexi & Daisy 6-2, 6-3
Joyce Mulumba & Mayra Triana def Daffnie & Citlali 6-4, 6-4
Evelyn Michel & Isabella Clauzel def Marjorie and Martha 6-4, 6-1
After the match Golden Valley’s head coach Jim Arias told Nzoule “Y’all must’ve really benefited from having Bay Area kids come to your school.”
The comments come off as snobbish considering his team was swept in the season series and on the day (Patterson won all matches Friday).
“His comments were unprofessional and shows signs of a sore loser,” said Nzoule.
Vs. Livingston
Carolina H. def Gaby 6-0, 6-0
Shantell N. def Celeste 6-2, 6-2
Evelyn M. def Stephanie 6-0, 6-0
Leanna N. def Isa 6-1, 6-1
Krystal G. def Judith 6-1, 6-2
Yasmine L. def Ria 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Hannah & Kaelyn def Simi & Kiranpreet 6-3, 6-4
Joyce & Mayra def Alex & Mariah 6-4, 7-5
Isabella & Evelyn def Yarith & Arneet 6-0, 6-0
