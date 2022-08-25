The beginning of the school year harkens the return of fall sports for Patterson High athletes. The reigning California Conference champs brought home their first victory of the season when the varsity team visited Hilmar on August 19.
The frosh/soph boys will travel to Manteca on Thursday, kick-off is at 6 p.m.
The junior varsity and varsity teams take home field advantage against the Buffaloes on Friday, kick-off is at 5 p.m.
The girls’ volleyball teams open their season at home against Lathrop on Thursday, games begin at 4 p.m.
On Monday, Aug. 29 the girls will travel to Waterford, and on Aug. 31 they will travel to Merced to battle Golden Valley.
Effective this year, cash will no longer be accepted for ticket purchases.
Mobile ticket purchases for all PHS athletic events can be made using GoFan. Alternatively, all major credit cards and Apple Pay are accepted at the ticket booth.
“The new ticketing policy allows Patterson High School to operate a more efficient and professional ticket gate while creating a safer and enhanced fan experience. Buying tickets online allows fans to access and share tickets easily by email or text without standing in line,” a statement by PHS reads.
Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online prior to arriving at the facility.
To stay up to date on all PHS athletics news and purchase tickets visit https://sites.google.com/patterson.k12.ca.us/patterson-hs-athletics/home.
