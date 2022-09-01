The fall sports season really gets moving this week with competitions for volleyball, golf, tennis, and water polo added to the schedule.
Four events are scheduled for Thursday. Beginning the afternoon of Tiger competition, the girls’ golf team takes on Atwater at Rancho Del Rey, the match starts at 3 p.m.
The girls’ tennis team will travel to Tracy, the match starts at 4 p.m.
The Tigers’ water polo girls and boys teams face Ceres at home. The girls’ varsity match begins at 4 p.m., boys’ varsity match begins at 5 p.m.
The frosh/soph football team will play Pitman at Turlock High School, kick-off is at 6 p.m.
Friday night will once again see Tigers’ football on home turf. The games against Pitman kick-off with junior varsity at 5 p.m., varsity follows at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, the boys’ polo team will travel to Johansen High School, matches begin at 9 a.m.
The girls’ polo team follows the boys’ to Johansen on Monday, matches begin at 9 a.m.
On Tuesday another round of golf versus Golden Valley begins at 2 p.m.
Tennis matches against Central Valley begin at 3 p.m., and volleyball versus Oakdale begins at 4 p.m.
On Wednesday the girls’ volleyball team takes on Atwater, matches begin at 4 p.m.
Effective this year, cash will no longer be accepted for ticket purchases.
Mobile ticket purchases for all PHS athletic events can be made using GoFan. Alternatively, all major credit cards and Apple Pay are accepted at the ticket booth.
“The new ticketing policy allows Patterson High School to operate a more efficient and professional ticket gate while creating a safer and enhanced fan experience. Buying tickets online allows fans to access and share tickets easily by email or text without standing in line,” a statement by PHS reads.
Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online prior to arriving at the facility.
To stay up to date on all PHS athletics news and purchase tickets visit https://sites.google.com/patterson.k12.ca.us/patterson-hs-athletics/home.
