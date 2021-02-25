The COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Patterson has been canceled for the last two weeks and due to severe weather events was briefly postponed for a third week before being rescheduled for Feb. 26.
Supervisor Channce Condit told the Irrigator that he is doing everything in his power to make sure that District 5 residents are receiving “equal representation of resources.”
About the process of deciding how vaccines are distributed Condit said, “We need to make sure it’s equitable. Good oversight and being responsive at all levels of government. [The process] is for everyone, everyone should have a seat at the table.”
He acknowledged that there are “class issues across the state” that can prevent the equitable distribution of vaccines and it is important to consistently hold mass vaccine distribution on the Westside.
The majority of the Westside’s demographic are considered by the CDC to be at higher risk of developing illness and dying due to socioeconomic factors such as race, access to healthcare, occupation, and housing. In Stanislaus County the Hispanic and Latino populations have been disproportionately impacted by coronavirus, making up more than 60% of positive cases. Condit is working on getting a mobile clinic set up in Newman that will support the Patterson point of distribution (POD). The mobile clinic will improve accessibility for those who live in rural areas or may have difficulty traveling to receive their vaccine, helping to combat the disparity
Anticipating Patterson Joint Unified School District’s potential need to prepare Creekside Middle School campus for the return of students the clinic will be moved to the Hammon Senior Center beginning Feb. 26. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is expected to be used as a long-term POD that will operate regularly as vaccine distribution increases nationwide.
To date, Patterson has had more than 2,400 COVID positive patients. Of those, 29 have died.
Limited vaccines are available through local pharmacies, and physician offices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.