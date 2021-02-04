Stanislaus County Public Health opened the fourth COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Jan. 29 in partnership with Patterson Joint Unified School District, Del Puerto Health Care District, and the City of Patterson.
The clinic, set up at Creekside Middle School, utilized Patterson Joint Unified School District staff for operations outside of the clinic setting.
Five-hundred doses of the vaccine were allocated to Patterson to be administered to those identified in phase 1A and residents who are 65 years and older.
Traffic was moderate throughout the day and those who attended repeatedly thanked PJUSD staff for their organization and expedient service without having to wait in the weather.
Another 500 doses is expected to be distributed on Friday, Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., or until all doses have been administered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.