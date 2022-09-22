Patterson welcomes Zen Shui Spa and Massage

Zen Shui Spa & Massage, one of Patterson’s newest businesses, held a grand opening on September 17. People came from all across Patterson to welcome the spa and partake in the festivities.
The celebration had been set up in the parking lot of 600 N. 2nd Street, with Munchies Mini Donuts, Acosta’s Tacos, members of the Iron Cross VW Club, and a bounce house. Attendees were treated to free tacos and cake pops and toured the building.
“[It went] amazingly well,” said Terry DeMars, co-owner of Zen Shui. He explained that, after touring the business, several people purchased future massages on the spot. The grand opening put him in contact with prospective clients.
Members of the Patterson City Council and the Patterson-Westly Chamber of Commerce attended and toured as well. DeMars reported seeing Council Members Dominic Farinha and Shivaugn Alves, as well as the Miss Patterson court.
While the Iron Cross VW club from Modesto had many of their vehicles on display, Patterson residents who saw the event asked to bring their bugs too. “We’ve had VW’s that have driven by that wanted to be a part of it, so it’s expanded from Modesto to Patterson people,” DeMars said.
Zen Shui’s future is bright. They are in negotiations to lease the building next door and hope to welcome customers into the expansion mid-2023.
