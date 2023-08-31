Patterson was represented at the world's largest cornhole festival in Ventura this past weekend. CJ Ngyuyen teamed up with Christian Francisco, who’s from Newark, to become first time participants in the Throwdown Cornhole Tournament. More than 1,200 teams battled for over $300,000 in cash payouts.
The local team went up against professionals such as Samantha Finley, Rosie Streker, Dave Sutton and Anthony Mayball in their pool play on Saturday. Ngyuyen and Francisco went 1-6 in their group, which seated them in the C Bracket for Sunday's tournament.
Ngyuyen and Francisco lost 9-26 against a team from Michigan, which dropped them down to the Losers Bracket. To move back up and have the opportunity to play in the championship, they had to win ten matches. Ten winning matches later, they were in the championship. A 21-6 win against a Sacramento team garnered them a second place
Patterson has a local organization named Good Vibes Cornhole which runs Monday evening events at the Masonic Lodge. Bags fly at 7:00 p.m. Pre-registration is available in the Scoreholio app.
