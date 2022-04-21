Patterson's Crossing Guards

Crossing Guards: Patterson’s rossing guards keep students and their families safe throughout the shool year.
City of Patterson Recreation Supervisor Scott Pierson said, “They have such a thankless, yet dangerous job and provide such a valuable service I thought they should be recognized.”
Front Row (L/R): Rathana Carter, Chanta Anderson, Maureen Rodriguez, Juby Gaches, April Benefield. Back Row (L/R): Jessica Wilson, Richard Genereux, Sherrilynn Martinez, Lulu Polk, Johnnie Waller.
Photo submitted by Scott Pierson
