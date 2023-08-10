40 years ago- 1983
James T. Lara Sr., a Patterson resident, tossed his hat into the school board race this week. He joins Vee Hooper and Carolyn walker as candidates in Trustee Area 3 where district voters will elect two to the school board.
Work will begin by mid-September to repair a San Joaquin River levee north of Grayson. It failed due to high water and rodent burrows.
Dr. James Pretorius, who opened his medical practice in Patterson last December, announced this week that he will be leaving the city. “Due to economic reasons, I am forced to announce the closure of my office in Patterson ad of Aug. 31,” Pretorius stated in a letter to his patients.
A truck loaded with 700 pounds of military ammunition rammed into a tub full of tomatoes Saturday at 5:00 a.m. one and a half miles south of the Westley/Interstate 5 exit.
20 years ago- 2003
With a 1.3-million-gallon tank water already in place on Orange Avenue, the city is closing a deal on buying property on which to put a second tank. It will provide water for two new developments.
Two more candidates filed for the Patterson school board election before Friday’s deadline, which was then extended to Wednesday.
The fire department has some more high-tech gadgets to add to its arsenal of 19 breathing apparatuses, costing $1,700 each. The units include a back harness, a breathing hose, and a facemask with three lights in it that let firefighters know how much air they have left.
10 years ago-2013
Two suspected robbers were nabbed Monday morning, August 5 at roughly 10:00 a.m. When a 15-year-old boy called local police to investigate his residence for thieves.
Two incoming Patterson High School seniors Sadie Schut and Michael Campbell studied governmental affairs and how the process works when they attended Girls State and Boys State respectively in June.
Artists of all ages have been busy this past year working on a project that will benefit the victims of human trafficking and are ready to show it off to the public. The artist’s handiwork will be up for auction and on display at the Paint for Freedom Art gala reception and auction.
