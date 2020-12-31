25 Years Ago – December 28, 1995
School bonds stand a good chance of passing of a $3 million to $5 million bond according to GLS Research.
A Manteca firm is the low bidder on a contract for construction of an on-site sewer and water facilities at the Patterson Gateway project.
Phase I of the Patterson Sports Park is nearing completion as workers race to beat the weather.
50 Years Ago – December 31, 1970
The Planning Commission has approved a controversial proposal that would extend North Third and Fourth Streets across Salado Creek to serve a new housing development planned in that area.
High School students pitched in over their Christmas vacation to assist the city crews with cleanup of local alleys. Many local alleys had become eyesores with piles of debris and garbage scattered about.
75 Years Ago – December 28, 1945
John Delphia and Wayland Fink announced plans to construct an airport on a 30 acre tract at the south end of Del Puerto Avenue. A three plane hangar has already been constructed and another to house seven planes is being planned.
Dr. Vernon Gioutiere plans to join Dr. E. G. Allen in practice here and is spelling Dr. Allen for a few days while the latter catches up on some needed vacation time.
Nearly 500 local youngsters enjoyed the free Christmas film and free candy at the Patterson Theater, compliments of the Chamber of Commerce and local merchants.
First Lt. John Spencer arrived home from the Pacific and received his discharge ending one of longest tours of duties for any local man. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his heroic service on Okinawa.
100 Years Ago – December 30, 1920
Tom Mix in “The Terror” will be shown next week at the Patterson Theater.
Patterson is facing a shortage of classrooms for elementary students. Two of the present classrooms number 50 students each, while another has 48 and two others 45 apiece.
- By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
Log In
