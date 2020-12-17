25 Years Ago – December 16, 1995
A sinkhole that appeared on the southeast corner of the Highway 33 and Las Palmas intersection Thursday morning stopped traffic when it crushed an underground pipe that allowed ditch water to flow under Las Palmas Avenue. Emergency crews worked hurriedly to remove the old pipe, and install a new one and redo the blacktop in time to beat the evening rains.
The Tiger wrestling team opened their TVL season with a 44-30 victory over Hilmar. Carlos Gonzales, one of the state’s best at 152, led the way with support from Kevin Scoles, Dominic Trinidad and Jack Thon.
The PHS basketball team moved their record to 7-3 with consolation title at this year’s Linden Tournament. Seniors Tony Lomeli and Adam Terrero were named to the All-Tourney team.
50 Years Ago – December 17, 1970
Work is progressing on two annexations to the city. One in the Kaiser tract of nearly 50 acres located on Patterson’s north side between Highway 33 and Ward Avenue, and the other is a five-acre piece at Ward and Lilac Avenues which contractor Roy Campbell plans to develop for housing.
PHS student Kirk Campbell will leave next month for South Africa where he will spend a year as an AFS student.
Winning prizes in the fire prevention poster contest run by the Patterson and Westley fire departments were Sheryl Wade, Ernestine Garcia, Carolyn Maring, and Richard Ascaso. Awards were presented by Fire Chief Henry Schmidt and Sverre Osnes of Stanislaus Insurance Agency.
75 Years Ago – December 14, 1940
After four years of wartime eclipse, downtown streets have again been decorated for the Christmas season. A Roy Rogers (and Trigger) movie will be shown for the kids at the Patterson Theatre.
Vico Bondietti of Patterson played for the Modesto Junior College football team that lost 13-0 to Compton last Friday night in a game billed as the unofficial national junior college championship. Bondietti was MJC’s star on both offense and defense. Compton used star running back Joe “the jet” Perry,a future star for the San Francisco forty-niners, to romp to victory in a game played in the fog. At one point Perry disappeared from view in mist and emerged in the end zone for a touchdown.
100 Years Ago – December 16, 1920
Newman debaters will be here tonight for the opening of the high school debating season.
A Tom Mix film will be shown at the Patterson Theatre this weekend.
The expected fireworks at this week’s City Council meeting didn’t go off. Trustee Kerr had previously introduced a law that would boost the license fee for card rooms to $100 a month, but held back Tuesday night while a change was made to raise the minimum age of those frequenting such places from 18 to 21years.
- By Craig Bettencourt and Ron Swift from Irrigator files
