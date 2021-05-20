Patterson's Past: 100 Years Ago- Aurora Borealis, Northern Lights visible in Patterson

25 Years Ago – May 16, 1996
The Turlock branch of the California Employment Development Department has named the Patterson Frozen Foods as its employer of the year.
Stephen Roos has been elected president of the associated student body of Patterson High for 1996-97. Roos is the son of Ron Roos of Patterson.
Patterson track and field athlete Christina Galant advanced to this week’s Sub-Section Meet at Modesto Junior College by winning the shot put event at the TVL Meet Finals held in Escalon.
Patterson’s girls’ softball team repeats as TVL co-champions as Escalon upsets Hughson 2-0 in the final league game of the season. The Tigers (12-2 TVL, 18-2 overall) won their final two games of the season to force the tie. Both teams will advance to the Division IV Section playoffs starting this Saturday in Lodi.
Two-time TVL basketball MVP Tony Lomeli of Patterson will take part in the Six County Senior All Star Game at Modesto Junior College this Friday.
50 Years Ago – May 13, 1971
Ward Campbell has been elected president of the student body at Patterson High. George Kass and Tommy Morris are his vice presidents.
FFA sweetheart Theresa Perez will present the trophies this Saturday when the Junior Livestock Show will be held at the baseball field.
John Nunes Jr., chairman in charge of the playing surface of the new community football stadium, expects to plant Bermuda grass stolons next week and grow the new turf on site. He expects the grass to be ready for the first game in September.
Father John Silva, whose parents live on F Street in Patterson was ordained on Sunday in a ceremony held in Stockton.
First class postage on letters will jump from 6 to 8 cents on Sunday.
Ed Hammon will be the new president of the Patterson Rotary Club, while Joaquin Sarasqueta will head the Lions Club.
Steve Farinha of PHS set a new track record in the TVL meet when he ran the 440 in 0:50:08.
75 Years Ago – May 17, 1946
The vote on establishing a hospital district in the Patterson area for the purpose of constructing a local medical facility has been set for June 25.
Don Olson has been named cashier of the Commercial Bank, succeeding F. E. Douty. Olson has been with the bank for 22 years.
Ground has been broken by Charles Correia for a new 16-unit motel on Highway 33, just south of the Correia and Jepson Feed Store.
The Aloha Lounge has reopened, Charlie Gervasoni has announced. Harold Stewart, whose abilities as a chef are well known, will manage the business.
John Ielmini and Tony Figueriredo are co-chairmen of the annual junior-senior banquet at PHS.
Seymour Brunoni has completed Navy boot camp and will be assigned with a unit conducting atomic experiments.
100 Years Ago – May 19, 1921
Aurora Borealis, the Northern Lights, were clearly visible here Saturday night, an unusual sighting this far south that has not been fully explained by astronomers.
P. J. Walker and Company of San Francisco has received the contract to construct the new Commercial Bank building here on Plaza.
Those interested in forming an Odd Fellow Lodge here will meet tomorrow evening.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
