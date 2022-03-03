Patterson's Past: 100 years ago- Chamber of commerce planning to establish Boy Scout troop in the community

25 Years Ago- March 4, 1997
New law means more customers must show an ID. As of Friday Feb. 28, all business selling cigarettes will be required to ask for a photo ID from anyone not looking 26 or older.
The Patterson girls basketball team will start the playoffs tonight. The lady Tigers finished with a record o1 11-3 good enough for a second place finish in the TVL. Their overall record of 24-5 has them the second ranked team in the district going into the playoffs.
Dr. Keith Daniels superintendent of the Patterson Unified School District the past 15 years, will be retiring from the position this summer.
Daniels who has been in education for 39 years called the Patterson position “the best job I have ever had.”
50 Years Ago – February 24, 1974
Senior Jim Boschi won the sub-section wrestling title last weekend and will compete in the section meet. Dennis Gault took a fourth, also good enough to go to the competition.
Stanley Cox of Westley is the recipient of this year’s School Bell Award given by the Patterson Association of Teachers.
The state of California is presently doing survey work for a park at the Westley exit of I-5 that was proposed back in 1966. If built, the park would include fishing and swimming areas as well as facilities for picnicking, and parking for 735 vehicles.
75 Years Ago – February 28, 1947
The PHS basketball team won its ninth straight game and clinched the Southern Joaquin League title. The boys will now play in the big tournament at Carmel.
The possibility of a welfare camp for boys in Del Puerto Canyon is presently being explored.
A light plane landing at the airport west of town broke both the power and telephone lines Sunday, yet landed without mishap. Power was soon restored, but several days were needed to repair the phone cables.
The state is cracking down on the discharge of city sewage into the San Joaquin River.
100 Years Ago – March 2, 1922
The Chamber of Commerce is backing a plan to establish a Boy Scout troop in the community.
The question of providing a night watchman for patrol within the city will be debated by the City Council.
The influenza epidemic spreading over much of California has so far bypassed most of the Patterson area, with local cases well scattered.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.