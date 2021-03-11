Patterson's Past: 100 years ago- El Circulo receives hitching posts for horses

25 Years Ago – March 7, 1996
It was 50 years ago this week that ground was broken in Patterson for what has long been the community’s number one industry.
Patterson Frozen Foods is noting the anniversary in a low-key manner, much in keeping with its founders, brothers Mario and Alfonso Ielmini.
The Patterson boys basketball team provided another historical moment last Saturday afternoon at Sacramento’s Arco Arena by winning the Sac-Joaquin Section IV Championship.
The Tigers (27-5) avenged last year’s basketball semifinal loss by upsetting favored two-time defending champ Vanden (28-3) 53-51 in the second of five division championship games held Saturday afternoon. The victory gave PHS only it’s third ever Section banner to hang on the gym wall; the others coming in 1986-87 (wrestling) and 1992-93 (baseball).
50 Years Ago – March 4, 1971
O.H. Raven, who has served for eight years on the Planning Commission, has submitted his resignation.
The wedding of David Stewart and JoAnne McGee was announced this week, as was the wedding of Michael Phillips and Margaret Homen.
75 Years Ago – March 8, 1946
The first steps to form a hospital district here that would lead to the construction of a community hospital were taken this week when papers were submitted to the Board of Supervisors.
Patterson’s new airfield, initiated by Wayland Fink and John Delphia, ‘graduated” its first pilot this week. Chester Knutson soloed after receiving instruction from Fink.
Arriving home for good from military duty are Sgt. Clarence Lucas, and Edward Furtado who served 33 months in the Navy.
100 Years Ago – March 10, 1921
The City Council this week decided to locate hitching posts for horses along El Circulo just south of the business district.
The growing importance of the poultry industry here was noted this week when 73 cases went out in one shipment.
Pattersonites will go to the polls here Saturday to decide the fate of a purposed bond issue to construct new elementary school classrooms. A large headline across the top of the Irrigator read: “There are 500 reasons for voting “yes” on the bonds – all boys and girls.”
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.