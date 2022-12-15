Patterson's Past: 100 years ago- Ford vehicles arrive to Patterson from Detroit factory

25 Years Ago - December 18, 1997
After starting the season 0-4, the Patterson varsity boys basketball team took home second place in the 55th Gustine Rotary Tournament. Junior Leandro Cordero was an all-tournament choice for the runner-up Tigers.
As of January 1, 1998, it will be illegal to smoke in any of California’s thousands of bars and restaurants.
The West Stanislaus County Fire Protection District will soon be surplusing and then selling three pieces of fire equipment which collectively have provided 127 years of service to our community.
The three vehicles, a 1952 fire engine, a 1954 engine, and a 1958 water tender, were all manufactured by Van Pelt Fire Apparatus of Oakdale.
Turlock Driving School owner Carl Selee has announced the employment of Steve Reza to take over driving training instruction for the Patterson area.
50 Years Ago - December 21, 1972
An addition onto the original Liberty Super Market building is now going up. Contractor George Shadel is doing the work for owner Chin F. Sun, just as he did 18 years ago when he constructed the original market.
Patterson’s official head count of 3743 is expected to increase by at least 125 more, City Clerk Thomas Lawson predicts.
Debbie Thompson will be the new honored queen of Job’s Daughters.
75 Years Ago - December 18, 1947
A Greyhound bus eastbound on Las Palmas Avenue hit an auto at the Sycamore Avenue intersection that had run a stop sign. The bus then struck a culvert, leaped an irrigation ditch, and came to rest in an alfalfa field, but only one passenger suffered cuts and bruises.
Fred Danielson is now operating the service station behind Eagle Drug Store.
100 Years Ago - December 21, 1922
Over 5 inches of moisture have already been recorded in this rainfall season.
A new strata at 1590 feet is producing some oil, the San Joaquin Petroleum Co. reports. The firm is drilling locally.
A carload of Fordsons has arrived from the Detroit factory, reports dealer Cortner & Fiske. A roadster was delivered to Manuel Rogers and other models to G.W. Holder, William Gustafson, S.P. DeCarle, Mrs. T.J. Moe, Martin Johnson, L.L.Daily and Angel Escobar.
Chevrolets are also due to arrive, reports the Hendy & Sorenson agency.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.