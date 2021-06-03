Patterson's Past: 100 years ago- Fred Bartch, Civil War Veteran recently passed away

25 Years Ago – May 30 1996
PHS Girls softball team has brought home the Division III Section Title beating their league rival the Hughson Huskies 7-0.
Jennifer Klein tossed her 10th shutout of the season, was 3 for 3 at the plate and scored the first run of the game.
It is the second Section title for PHS in 1996, the first being the Boys basketball team, both team were coached by Dave Klein.
The TVL All-League softball and baseball teams have several players represented on the team. Jenifer Klein was named the Most Valuable Player. Coach Dave Klein was named Coach of the Year. Making the first team was Rosa Olvera, Cynthia Huse and Jeanna Barbaste. Named to the boys team were senior Tony Lomeli and junior Willie Ruelas.
City’s population has moved to 9,600 based on the latest figures released by the California Department of Finance.
50 Years Ago – May 27, 1971
An emblem promoting the Patterson as the Apricot Capital of the World has been designed by Claude Delphia of the Irrigator staff. It will be used also to promote the first Apricot Fiesta July 1-3.
Those fuzzy cheeks around town are not being worn by guys who are standing too far away from their razors. No, they have entered the Fiesta’s Whiskerino Contest.
PHS senior Steve Farinha dropped the school’s 440 record in track to :49.5 and finished fourth in the section, one place out of qualifying for the state meet in Los Angeles.
The senior class will be performing the three-act comedy “Girl Crazy” tonight at the High School Auditorium. Mike Halseth, Craig Bettencourt, Pete Lucich and Marty Lewis have been cast in lead roles by direct and dram teacher Francis Bettencourt.
Gene Wheeland has won the 1971 Turlock Golf and Country Club’s men’s golf tournament. It is Wheeland’s 4th title having also won in 1963, 1964, 1965.
75 Years Ago – May 31, 1946
Domingues Trinta and Floren Grichott have jointly shared the outstanding athlete award at PHS.
Word has been received that the Navy may change its plans and continue the operation of the Crows Landing base.
Raymond Kolding and Clarence Apland have received their discharges from the Navy, while Jimmy Rogers is now out of the Air Force.
100 Years Ago – June 2, 1921
Simple but impressive Memorial Day services were held here, beginning with a gathering and short speeches in the downtown park. Some 30 members of the American Legion, as well as many others, then went to Del Puerto Cemetery and marched to the grave of Fred Bartch, Civil War veteran who died recently. He is the only soldier buried in the cemetery.
Two bandits invaded Duck Lee laundry early last Friday morning, awoke the proprietor and robbed him of some $250.
The Magnesia Products plant here may soon be sold and reopened, it has been learned.
On Saturday evening the juniors at Patterson High gave the seniors their farewell reception with a banquet served at the school. It was one of the most important social functions of the school year.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
