25 Years Ago – January 18, 1996
Two issues of considerable public importance and interest, the Salado Creek flood drainage project and city garbage collection will highlight the City Council meeting this week.
The council will consider a new plan that calls for an 8-foot underground pipeline from Highway 33 to the San Joaquin River to handle Salado Creek floodwater.
In addition, a miscalculation of the city’s garbage rate income may force the city to seek bids from private haulers.
County supervisors are expected to approve an amendment to the Sperry Avenue Corridor Agreement that is expected to pave the way for development of the Patterson Gateway project near I-5.
Patterson (3-1 TVL, 14-4 overall) avenged a Gustine tourney championship game 2-point loss to the Livingston Wolves in convincing fashion 76-59. The win moves the Tigers into a tie for second in the TVL.
50 Years Ago – January 21, 1971
Charles Lindner has become the first school board candidate to file papers. He moved here three years ago and owns the Ingram Creek station on I-5.
Carlos Perez has sold the Aloha Club to Jim Loeser of Ceres and Bobbie Lee Ford of Modesto. The new owners are planning on having live music every Friday night.
Adele Harrison is in Paris on a study tour organized by UOP.
The Leo Ghislettas have returned from spending a week at an orphanage near Ensenada, Mexico.
The PHS wrestlers finished second at the Escalon tournament. Pete Lucich led the way with a first place finish at 148 pound.
The varsity basketball team has won two straight games in the TVL. Meanwhile, the jv team has upped their record to 13-1.
75 Years Ago – January 18, 1946
The Chamber of Commerce has received a complaint that street lighting downtown is too dim.
Local lumber yards experienced a frenzy of business this past week after a rumor circulated that their inventories would be “frozen” for veterans returning from military service.
The Vernalis Naval Auxiliary Air Station was officially decommissioned this week, closing a chapter of military history on the West Side. The Crows Landing base will remain in use.
Sgt. Rodney Germolus has received his discharge after four-and-a-half years in the Army, including 14 months in the Ardennes, Rhineland, and Central European sectors.
100 Years Ago – January 20, 1921
The Standard Oil station measured 1.78 inches of rain in a 24-hour period Monday, possibly a record here. It also came just in time to save the grain crop.
Plans for a new Commercial Bank building have been delayed until April 1.
Free vegetable seeds are being given to farmers at the Patterson Irrigator office. They have been supplied by various members of Congress.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
