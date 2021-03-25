Patterson's Past: 100 Years ago- No alcohol, Patterson becomes dry city

25 Years Ago – March 21, 1995
Two vital members of the Trans Valley League champion boys basketball team were named yesterday to the All-District team featured in the Modesto Bee. Both two-time TVL MVP Tony Lomeli and head coach Dave Klein earned the exclusive honor. Both are repeat winners.
Lomeli is one of only three Stanislaus District athletes ever selected for three sports – football, basketball and baseball. Lomeli averaged 15 points and seven assists switching to the point guard spot and was instrumental in Patterson’s state title playoff run including a win over Vanden at Arco Arena.
Klein, a previous Coach of the Year winner in basketball (1987) and baseball (1993) was honored for guiding the Tigers to a second straight TVL title and first-ever Sac-Joaquin Section basketball championship. Patterson set standards for most wins in a season and was fifth in Cal-Hi’s statewide Division IV poll.
Patterson High School senior Javier Palafox has won a $1,500 scholarship from the Sacramento Kings and Blue Shield.
The Girls Varsity softball team has started the season 2-0 behind the consecutive 3-hitters thrown by Jennifer Klein.
50 Years Ago – March 18, 1971
Leslie Fuller will be the new administrator of Del Puerto Hospital, coming here from Burlingame.
A remarkable new film “Cougar Country” will play this Saturday at the Del Puerto Theater. It tells the humorous development of Whiskers, a 2-year-old mountain lion.
Lisa Cox, a member of the Vernalis 4-H Club, is a Gold Seal winner at the countrywide Demonstration Day.
Local Ford dealer Corky Bessey has won a sales trip to Japan.
75 Years Ago – March 22, 1946
While the AFL and CIO battle for jurisdiction over the canneries, local spinach growers are feeling the pain as cutting should begin next week.
Pfc. Charles Mini is the last of four brothers to receive his discharge, having served since February 1941 – one of the longest stretches of a Patterson area serviceman.
George Pedroni scored 26 points as the town team beat Denair 46-43 in basketball.
Domingues Trinta was named captain of the PHS football team, while Floren Grischott received the same honor for the basketball squad. Johnny Iilemini was the captain of the B basketball team.
100 Years Ago – March 24, 1921
Henry Ellis, known all over the county as the former “mayor” of Crows Landing, plans to return to the West Side from the Bay Area to open a new dry goods and men’s clothing store in Patterson.
Trefts and Conner are selling the Patterson Market to George Sequeira of Crows Landing.
To comply with the federal act, the Patterson City Council has introduced a new ordinance that will require us to be a dry city. The penalty for selling alcohol will be 100 days in jail and a fine of from $25 to $300.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
