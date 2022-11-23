Patterson's Past: 100 years ago- Patterson High wins football championship

25 Years Ago - November 24, 1997
Site preparation work began last week at Villa Del Lago for the second business in the development. That business will be an Arco service station and AM-PM mini-market located across Rogers Road from Jack In The Box.
Patterson junior Ashley Perez was recently picked by the Trans Valley League volleyball coaches as a member of the all-league team.
At the Patterson High School Fall Sports Banquet Chris Sanchez was named the MVP for the Tiger Pride varsity team. Jack Thon won the Tiger Pride award and Greg Reichmuth was named Most Inspirational.
Ashley Perez was named the Best All-Around player on the girls’ varsity volleyball team.
Hugo Servin took home the MVP for the varsity soccer team and Brian Jensen and Rosa Aguilar received the same honor for the Cross-Country squad.
50 Years Ago - November 30, 1971
The city of Patterson is now advertising for a new city manager. The City Council recently passed an ordinance changing to that form of city administration.
Doug Swanson is the new president of the Chamber of Commerce.
Final rites were held early this week for John Jeans, 49, a local businessman who passed away after a long illness.
Seven PHS students earned straight A grades for the first quarter. They are Greta Lawrence, Carol Anderson, Maria Garcia, Allison Vetro, Karen Rogers, and Jayme Wheeland, all seniors, plus freshman Darci Danna.
Phil Breasher was the top guesser in this year’s football contest, succeeding Jack Carlson who took the honor a year ago.
75 Years Ago - November 28, 1947
Beginning this week the Patterson Irrigator is being printed in the plant of The Turlock Journal. Previously this newspaper had been printed in Newman, and soon a press will be installed here.
Ed Hammon, chairman of the 20-30 Club’s street sign committee, has announced the new signs will soon go up in the community. Jack Stewart’s band will play for a benefit dance this Saturday that will raise funds for the project. Al McCune is chairman of the dance and Al Loumena in charge of publicity.
A large decorative Santa and reindeer will go atop the Patterson Ranch Company’s building in The Plaza, the new Retail Merchants Association has announced.
The county Chamber of Commerce suggests that a state park along the San Joaquin River be considered.
Some 40 tons of hay belonging to Natz Tabor and W.W. Cox was destroyed in the Westley area.
Dave Knutson, the Tigers’ fleet halfback and top scorer, has been named the outstanding player of the San Joaquin League’s Southern Division. Also named all-league were end Glenn Wood, halfback R.A. Jackson and center Buddy Ingebretson.
100 Years Ago - November 30, 1922
Several Patterson residents attended the Big Game last weekend in Palo Alto.
Patterson High has been awarded the Class B football championship in the County League. Turlock actually won last week’s game 13-0, but used an ineligible player against the local school. The player actually was a student that had already graduated.
An auto park is being considered by the Chamber of Commerce.
The city this week made the third of four annual payments of $795 on Patterson’s fire apparatus.
The goal of $220 for the Boy Scout program was exceeded by last week’s drive.
A big reception for J.D. Patterson, who is moving back to his home in Canada, will be held Saturday evening at the Colony clubhouse.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
