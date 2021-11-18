Patterson's Past: 100 years ago- Phone lines added to North Sycamore Avenue

25 Years Ago – November 18, 1996
Patterson Ace Hardware will not only re-open, according to owner Steve Faries, it will re-open bigger and better than it has ever been before.
The total of $14.2 million in sales during the April to June period was a new all-time high for Patterson businesses. The previous high was $13.2 million set in the third quarter of 1995.
The Patterson Unified School District Board of Trustees gave its approval Monday, for the district to contract with a private firm for services of dogs trained to sniff out narcotics.
50 Years Ago – November 18, 1971
New flood control levees will soon be constructed along the west bank of the San Joaquin River in this area.
The Patterson Lions Club will hold a hole-in-one contest this week at Las Palmas School.
A team that included Mary Lisa Perez, Tara Hove and Elaine Campo topped the scoring in the Ag Mechanics judging at the 4-H Judging Day in Turlock.
Lewis Washburn is the new president of the Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce, succeeding Lauren Campbell.
75 Years Ago – November 22, 1946
Some 44 Patterson Girl Scouts enjoyed a fun day Saturday at the Malin Petz ranch north of Westley.
The Patterson Business Girls Club is planning a formal Christmas Ball with Gloria Odlin, Sarah Dias, and Calista Cripe in charge.
Former Pattersonite William Vilas has completed pilot training for United Air Lines.
100 Years Ago – November 24, 1921
The extension of phone lines in the North Sycamore Avenue area is under way by the Evans Telephone Co., which will add about 15 customers.
Postmaster F.S. Harrison will soon be replaced by a Republican, and civil service exams will soon be held. The position pays $2000 a year.
The Emerald lodging house here has been traded by owner H.J. Kimmel for another in Modesto owned by Mr. Tyler.
Three Modesto men are operating a successful business of trapping raccoons, opossums and other animals in the river bottom area east of Patterson.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
