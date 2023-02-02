Patterson's Past: 100 year's ago- Snowflakes fall in Patterson

25 Years Ago - February 2, 1988
Bart and Marion Martini were honored on Sunday January 25, on the occasion of their 50th anniversary. More than 80 family members and friends gathered for a dinner at Catamatori’s in San Juan Bautista.
Barry Siebe was installed as master at the Patterson Lodge No. 488 F.&A.M. 78th annual installation ceremonies last Saturday at the Masonic Hall.
The Silver Beaver, the highest award that may be conferred at the council level of the Boy Scouts of America was presented to Bob Kimball of Patterson. Bob has been in the scouting program for 45 years.
After a 46-41 victory over Ripon Christian in Ripon, the ladies Tigers dropped a 63-52 decision to Escalon on the home court. The Tigers still sit on top of the TVL standings tied with Escalon at 6-1. Ripon Christian and Hughson are right behind the leaders at 5-2.
50 Years Ago - February 1, 1973
Harold Densmore this week became only the second city attorney in Patterson’s history. His father-in-law, Bill Logan, who has served in that position since the city incorporated over 53 years ago, stepped down this week. He may well have had the longest tenure of any city attorney in the country.
Larry Bussard of Palo Alto is Patterson’s new chief of police.
AFSer Joan Merdeiros has returned from Brazil.
The city has 23 applicants for the new position of city manager. Chuck Thompson is chairing a citizen’s committee to review the applications.
Connie Jean Tucker became the bride of Michael John Matteri during a recent double-ring ceremony at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Father Michael Boyle was the officiant.
75 Years Ago - January 29, 1948
An auto accident in Iowa claimed the life of civic leader and early pioneer T.J. Moe. He met and became friends with Walfrid Knutson in Seattle, and while on a trip to Southern California, the two stopped overnight at the Hotel del Puerto. They liked the new community, stayed, and were in the carpentry and contracting business here for many years.
Local farmers are beginning to worry about the drought conditions. Only 2.14 inches of rain has fallen this season.
100 Years Ago - February 1, 1923
A flurry of snowflakes fell Tuesday afternoon on the anniversary of what Californians are calling “the big snow.”
Patterson High School scored victories on a pair of fronts this past week. The boy’s basketball team routed Tracy 31-4, while the debating team overwhelmed both Turlock and Oakdale by decisive margins.
Tom Mix will star in ¨For Big Stakes¨ Saturday night at the Patterson Theatre.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
