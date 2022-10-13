Patterson's Past: 100 years ago-Argument at Westley Hotel leads to shooting death

25 Years Ago - October 14, 1997
Patterson Unified School District trustees Dave Santos and Bruce Kelly toured the Del Puerto Hotel, where the district is considering moving its offices.
Ariana Palafox, daughter of Javier and Maria Palafox, was crowned Homecoming queen at this week’s football game.
Jessica Berrios, daughter of Ruben and Pamela Berrios, was crowned junior varsity princess.
A heavy downpour Friday afternoon thoroughly soaked the playing field and surrounding track of the Patterson Community Stadium meaning traditional Homecoming protocol had to be changed. None of that slowed down the Patterson football teams as the varsity team beat Riverbank 33-7 and the junior varsity came out on top 41-0 to remain undefeated on the season.
50 Years Ago - October 12, 1972
Membership in the Patterson Apricot Fiesta has climbed to over 400.
Cindy Raven, daughter of Olie and Carol Raven, was crowned PHS homecoming queen last Friday night. Joni Hansen, daughter of Charlie and Lois Hansen, was crowned homecoming princess.
Firemen have been investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed much of the roof of the FDES Hall early last Friday.
Mr. and Mrs. Gordon James are the new owners of the Red Lion, formerly the Aloha Club.
75 Years Ago - October 10, 1947
The community has a new business organization with the founding of the Patterson Merchants Association. Corky Bessey is its first president, while Don Olson is secretary.
Noah Welty, a pioneer of the Patterson area, has died at the age of 83. He started grain farming in the Vernalis area in 1887.
100 Years Ago - October 12, 1922
An argument on the steps of the Westley Hotel led to the shooting death Tuesday evening of range rider William Kyle. Admitting firing the fatal shot but claiming self-defense is Paddy Peters, pump operator at Westley for Southern Pacific. They allegedly had been arguing over stray cattle.
Patterson High battled to a 6-6 football tie Friday afternoon with Turlock’s second team.
J.O. Leverton has been elected commander of the local American Legion post, which is beginning its fourth year.
