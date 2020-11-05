25 Years Ago – November 3
Quarterback Tony Lomeli scored with less than 20 seconds left in the game to lead the PHS Tigers to a come from behind victory over the Ripon Indians. The Tigers spotted Ripon a 14-0 lead and then came roaring back to win. The victory gives the Tigers a TVL championship for the first time since 1968.
The Masonic Lodge celebrated its 75 anniversary.
50 Years Ago – November 12
Pioneer Patterson resident A. F. “Jerry” Gervasoni observed his 95th birthday this week.
City Councilman Wade Bingham has been appointed by Mayor Corky Bessey to chair a citywide cleanup drive aimed at getting rid of debris and other accumulated items.
The City Council this week agreed to study the hiring of an administrator to head the day-to-day operation of the city. The council has always used the commissioner form of management, with the council members administering various departments.
75 Years Ago – November 9, 1945
The heroics of the Nisei combat troops who served in both Europe and the Pacific were told to local Rotarians this week by an officer who served in a unit with Americans of Japanese descent.
Herman Ohlson has received his discharge after 40 months in the service, as did Tony Azevedo, who served four years.
William Logan, a strong supporter of an improved road between Patterson and San Jose, made the trip over the Mt. Hamilton road last weekend, completing the 74 miles in an even three hours. That bested his time of last year by half an hour.
Two local men have enlisted in the Navy. They are William Graves and Edward Burkeen.
100 Years Ago – November 4, 1920
A shortage of residential property is plaguing the Patterson community. Nine families scheduled to arrive here next month are currently looking for housing.
A large turnout rushed to Patterson Park near the river Friday afternoon to battle a fire that destroyed considerable vegetation. Even the Mineral Products plant closed and sent its employees.
Patterson High’s rugby team faced a large group of players at Hughson and lost a league match 26-0.
The new American Legion post has called an important meeting of veterans to discuss its future. The post has recently been inactive and might consider merging with another post as it closes in on its first year of operation.
By Craig Bettencourt and Ron Swift from Irrigator files
