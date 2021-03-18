Patterson's Past: 25 years ago- Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for Blues Cafe

25 Years Ago – March 14, 1996
It took Northern California’s best basketball program, Cardinal Newman, to bring an end to Patterson’s best-ever season. Before another sellout crowd at the PHS gym, the parochial school from Santa Rosa beat the Tigers79-65 Thursday night and moved on the NorCal Division IV championship game against Vanden at UOP’s Spanos Center in Stockton.
The Cardinal went on to beat Vanden 53-45 and will take on the state’s top-ranked winner Washington High, this Saturday in Arco Arena in the final basketball game of the year.
The Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting recently for Blues Café. Owner Rick Barron announced that a St. Patrick’s Day mixer would be held at the café this coming Friday.
50 Years Ago – March 18, 1971
The family and friends of William Logan gathered at the Del Puerto Hotel last Friday night to honor Patterson’s long-time attorney. Logan retired as as the city attorney on Jan, 31, a position he held for 51 years.
A search is on for a second dentist to serve the Patterson area. Dr. Niels Koldinger retired last year leaving only Dr. Walter Allen.
Woek is beginning on repairing the FDES Hall which was severely damaged by fire last year.
The Homer Brewers were honored last week by family and friends. The couple have been married 50 years.
The Patterson High School Drama Workshop is going long-haired, far out and insane to present “Hip, Hip, Hippie Hooray”.
The three-act comedy by David Rogers, has a Haight-Ashbury setting. In leading roles are: Karen Johnson as Susie, Mike Halseth as Brotherhood, Craig Bettencourt as Will, and Manny Estrada as Diogenes. Francis Bettencourt, high school drama instructor is directing the show.
75 Years Ago – March 15, 1946
The City Council has turned down a card room permit after hearing objections from the Patterson Ministerial Association. The council then adopted a policy that no more than two permits will be issued at any one time. The community presently has two card rooms.
Albert Solari has returned home from the Navy, having served 31 months. He was awarded three battle stars for duty in the Pacific.
William Sperry’s Army unit has arrived in Korea, while Leland Rabbiosi has been promoted to corporal in the Army Air Force.
100 Years Ago – March 17, 1921
Over $120,000 in public works projects here have been authorized. Construction of a sewer system for the city will cost $52,500, while the new library will be just under $11,000. And voters approved bonds to build additional grammar school facilities by a 5-1 margin.
The West Side Golf Club was formed Friday night at a meeting held at the Del Puerto Hotel. Dr. Fred O. Lien was named president and Ore Minniear vice president. A nine-holecourse on a site leased in Ingram Canyon west of Westley is being planned. It will have plenty of hazards, including four crossings of the creek bed.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
