Patterson's Past: 25 years ago- Construction begins on burnt down Hanks Liquor & Deli

25 Years Ago - November 4, 1997
Construction began two weeks ago on the rebuilding of Hank’s Liquor and Deli, which burned down one year ago this month.
For the fourth time this year the Tiger football team played a state Division IV top 10 school and for the fourth time they came up short this time losing to Ripon 34-14.
Though the results are not official, unless a major upset occurs the three available seats on the Patterson Unified School District Board of Trustees will go the Arnold Regalado, Michele Bays and Susan Scheuber.
50 Years Ago - November 6, 1972
School trustees will meet with architect Ray Abst to consider what to do with school buildings that do not meet the state’s Field Act for earthquake safety.
Contrary to the national trend, George McGoven edged Richard Nixon 1147-1119 in Tuesday’s presidential election.
Eleven seniors will play their final game for PHS this Friday. They are Mark Trinta, Steve Reza, Salvador De Alba, Bruce Wilkinson, Jim Jeans, Robert Plaza, Ted Carlson, Rick Schueber, Minnis Patterson, Bill Hicks, and Gary Weatherford.
75 Years Ago - November 7, 1947
Local tomato growers are experiencing a huge crop, averaging about 16 tons to the acre compared with the statewide average of eight tons.
Patterson sent a heavy truckload of foodstuffs on the mercy train, a project organized to send relief to the war-torn countries of Europe.
100 Years Ago - November 9, 1922
A milk diet has been started for under-nourished pupils of the Patterson Grammar School.
Julius Boschi has purchased 33.3 acres on Fig Avenue from the Patterson Ranch Co. and plans to start a dairy farm in the spring. He is now renting Ghisletta property on Lemon and has a good dairy there.
Ingolf Torvend nosed out J.M. Smith by two votes in Tuesday’s election for constable. The contest was so spirited that it drew a heavy vote of nearly 700 in the township.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
