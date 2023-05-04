25 Years Ago
1998
After 48 years, Del Puerto Hospital closed
April Marie Sterling of Westley and Robert James Gonzales of Patterson were married at Denair Missionary Baptist Church. Elder J. Keith Hill officiated.
The Hilmar Yellowjackets upset the top-rated Tigers 4-1, dropping the home team into a first place tie in the TVL baseball race with defending champions Riverbank
50 Years Ago
1973
Liberty Super Market managers Harvey and Harry Chin held a grand opening of the newly remodeled store.
Herbert English and Myron Parros, Texaco consignees for the past 12 years, have purchased the Shell jobber business from the Lyle Johnson estate.
The PHS FFA chapter has two gold medal winners in project competition this year. They are Jim Walker and Manuel Furtado.
Daniel and Isabel Rezendesc elebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with a reception at the American Legion Hall
Jack Patterson donated a perpetual trophy to recognize the annual winner of the Patterson Golf Club tournament.
The PHS Cadets scored well in the area rifle meet held in Hayward. Wes Johnson placed seventh in a field of 12, while Eugene Carson was 11th and Albert Silveira 12th
100 Years Ago
Frank Roberts was named manager of the new Patterson branch of the Bank of Newman. His family will soon move here from Riverbank.
An agreement between Grayson and Patterson school districts is being considered. It would allow students from the district to the north, which uses only one teacher, to send children to the Patterson schools. The present bus system would be used for transportation.
The long-deferred bankruptcy proceedings against the Magnesia Products Co. are now moving ahead. No buyer has been found for the company’s large plant in Patterson, which cost about $450,000 to erect and equip.
