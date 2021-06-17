Patterson's Past: 25 years ago- Del Puerto Hotel burns to the ground

25 Years Ago – June 14, 1996
The Del Puerto Hotel, a Patterson landmark and a West Side feature for nearly a century, burned to the ground Thursday afternoon as hundreds of people watched in horror. The “Ol Gal” was the second building built in Patterson.
Trans Valley League Most Valuable Player and PHS pitcher Jenifer Klein and four-year varsity starter Tony Lomeli put the finishing touches on successful softball/baseball seasons by being named to the Small-School All-State teams by Cal-Hi Sports.
After years of planning and months of construction, the 18-hole championship Rancho Course at Diablo Grande will be the focus of the community’s public grand opening this coming Saturday.
50 Years Ago – June 17, 1971
Mr. and Mrs. Dan Dark are the new co-presidents of the Sacred Heart Home and School Association.
Michelle Martin has graduated magna cum laude from San Francisco State College.
Plans are beginning to jell for Patterson’s first Apricot Fiesta, to be held the first week-end in July. The Miss Apricot hopefuls are Connie Tucker, Becky Mancuso, Linda Hansen, Theresa Antognini, Maria Luce, Valerie Donelson and Ellen Hook.
Work on the Keystone Estates subdivision at Ward and Lilac avenues has started. Workmen are busy putting in the sewer line to serve the 22-home tract.
75 Years Ago – June 21, 1946
Al Kjonaas will hold a grand opening Saturday of the new service station at Highway 33 and South El Circulo. The station was erected by John Bertolosso, who has a business next door.
Elwyn Delphia is using the new Patterson airport for a somewhat unusual purpose. He is flying lunches to brother John’s harvesting crew in the vast Oak Flat area, thereby saving a better part of an hour of driving.
A Don Pedro League baseball game between Patterson and J-M Equipment of Modesto must be replayed, according to a league decision. The game was protested a week ago after Carl Frunz blasted and 8th inning triple with the score tied. A teammate dusted off Frunz after the play had ended, leading the umpire to call him out because of interference. J-M then won by a single run, but the league said ‘replay”.
100 Years Ago – June 23, 1921
A most unusual fire at the Bridgford Holstein Company’s ranch occurred Monday when spontaneous combustion ignited the middle of three haystacks and threatened nearby buildings. Firemen used a bucket line and chemicals to finally subdue the flames.
In the same week it was learned the Bridgford famed Holsteins rank second in the nation in milk production.
Glen Hendy and Walter Sorenson, two well-known local men, have purchased the G&M Garage and will sell Chevrolets and Buicks. Ray Morgan will remain with the shop in the electrical department.
Range fires in the hill country and grasshoppers in the northern part of the Colony have been taking their toll this past week.
Fred Weber has been named to manage the third annual Patterson Fair later this summer.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
