Patterson's Past: 25 year's ago- Del Puerto Hotel Downtown Restoration gets "go ahead"

25 Years Ago – September 24, 1996
The project to restore Patterson’s historic Del Puerto Hotel in the heart of the downtown area is a “go”.
Committee members met Saturday morning to make their decision, and learned that over $58,000 has been received in donations and pledges. This is still some $20,000 short of the immediate goal, with the funds to go toward the down payment, insurance, cleanup of the property and stabilization of the building.
Soroptimists International of Patterson will be among the Soroptimist clubs worldwide celebrating their 75 anniversary next week.
The Patterson Tigers were upset by the Denair Coyotes in Denair by a score of 27-13. Brian Plaza and Willie Ruelas both rushed for over 100 yards but it wasn’t enough to overcome the home team.
50 Years Ago – September 23, 1971
The Busy Bee Boutique in downtown Patterson, owned by Bea English was destroyed by fire late last Saturday. Art Leaf’s jewelry store in the same building was less extensively damaged.
The 48-acre Kaiser tract just north of Salado Creek and west of Highway 33 was officially annexed to the city this week.
The cooks from the Apricot Fiesta’s chicken barbeque will be recognized this Friday night when the new PHS community stadium is officially dedicated. The cooks are John Broggi, Bob Reed, Hank Wong and Paul Clark.
Junior Jim Jeans scored the first touchdown in the new PHS Community Stadium to help lead the Tigers to a 21-0 victory over the visiting Summerville Bears.
Irrigator sportswriter Chris Johnson has compiled the complete history of football at PHS, which started 50 years ago in 1921.
75 Years Ago – September 27, 1946
The Patterson-Crows Landing council of the Young Men’s Institute will be officially chartered this Sunday when Grand Institute officers arrive here by bus from San Francisco. Local President Alfred Gaspar is aiming for 100 members, setting a record for a new council.
Harry Wagner has re-enlisted in the Army after serving 10 years in the Army Air Force and advancing to the rank of major. His wife is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Nelson.
The Naturalized Citizens Club will meet Thursday evening at the high school. President John Nunes reports.
Mary Loumena has been elected president of the Mu Delta Epsilon sorority and its Grand Council meeting at the Hotel Claremont in Berkeley on Sunday.
The intersection at Mt. View of West Main and Crows Landing has been made a four-way stop.
100 Years Ago
Not available.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.