Patterson's Past: 25 Years ago- MVP Jennifer Klein fires a no-hitter en route to Championship

25 Years Ago – April 11, 1996
Grassing on the first golf course at Diablo Grande has been completed. Crews are busy doing finish work now – lowering sprinkler heads, spreading bunker sand and doing clean-up work. Construction on the second golf course is well under way, including rough grading, shaping, building tees and greens, and lining golf course ponds.
Tournament Most Valuable Player Jennifer Klein fired a no-hitter in Tuesday afternoon’s championship game of the Orestimba Easter Softball Tournament lifting the Tigers to a 6-0 title win over Hilmar. Junior second baseman Renee Reza and sophomore right fielder Angelica Medina were also named to the all-tournament team. The softball team led by coach Dave Klein has improved their record to 9-1 for the season.
The third quarter honor roll has been announced at Patterson High School. Twenty-three students at the school brought home perfect report cards.
50 Years Ago – April 8, 1971
Work started late last week on a new community football stadium at the corner of Salado and Ward avenues. Earthmoving should be completed this week.
Services were held here Tuesday for long-time Patterson resident Garner Searl who died at the age of 75.
Marine Pvt. David M. Alves, son of Mr. and Mrs. Manuel Alves Jr. of 18318 Highway 33, recently was graduated from recruit training at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego. He is a 1969 graduate of Patterson High School.
75 Years Ago – April 12, 1946
A phenomenal yield of 10 tons to the arce is reported for this spring’s spinach crop.
The Board of Supervisors this week acted on a petition and set a hearing date on the question of forming a hospital district here.
The Chamber of Commerce is asking the sheriff’s department to station a deputy in Westley.
Several new irrigation districts soon may be found here, all to obtain water from the Central Valley Project.
100 Years Ago – April 14, 1921
Patterson’s town team will begin baseball play this Sunday against a team from Stockton, hoping to maintain the Panther’s reputation as being one of the most competitive squads in the valley.
Discussion has begun about a direct road from San Jose to Patterson, with leaders in both cities promoting the idea. Hmmmmm 100 years later and we are still waiting on that one.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
