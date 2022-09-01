Patterson's Past: 25 year's ago- Patterson High School at 869 registered students

25 Years Ago - August 30, 1997
Ray Flanders of Modesto and Tom Morris of Westley, have taken the places of George Koppling of Patterson and Terry Fasel of Newman on the West Stanislaus Resource Conservation District Board of Trustees.
Construction began Monday on an addition to Samś Food City, located just behind the grocery store, that co-owner Peter Gpng hopes will hone his business´ competitive edge.
The 8,160 square-foot building will be used for additional storage space for the grocery store; however, it will include some retail space as well, which Gong intends to lease out.
Patterson High School principal Vince Rucobo has announced that there are 869 registered students for this coming school year.
The Patterson Irrigator was published for the first time 86 years ago on August 31, 1936.
50 Years Ago - August 31, 1972
The recent Apricot Fiesta barbeque netted $1701 for the community stadium project, according to Carl Zacone who is serving as treasurer of the stadium committee.
The recent wedding of Mary Thorkelson and Steve Boyarsky was announced this past week. Both are from Patterson.
Ronald Hartman, Michael Worley, and Martha Doss are among the new teachers starting with the local school district.
Tammy Bettencourt, 14 year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chuck Bettencourt of Patterson, has been named Miss Junior Rodeo for the Newman Fall Festival.
75 Years Ago - August 29, 1947
A Wheatland school administrator, R.R. Lichty, has been hired to succeed R.A. Henry as principal at Patterson High School.
Remodeling at the Del Puerto Hotel will allow for the opening of a new coffee shop. A new entrance from the Las Palmas side is under construction.
A meeting has been scheduled to plan a Merchants Bureau as a branch of the Patterson Chamber of Commerce.
The annual Patterson rodeo, to be held on Sept. 6, will have new grounds this year, moving to the Standard Oil property at the sound edge of town. Bud Rogers is serving as the rodeoś president.
100 Years Ago
Not available.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
