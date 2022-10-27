Patterson's Past: 25 years ago- Sheriffs Department to present on providing local law enforcement services

25 Years Ago - October 28, 1997
The possible contracting out of Patterson’s police services will reach the serious discussion stage when the City Council meets this Tuesday in a special workshop session.
Captain Richard Breshears of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is scheduled to present in detail his department’s proposal to provide local law enforcement services for the city. Three weeks ago Breshears appeared before the council with figures indicating a savings of $150,00 a year when compared with Patterson’s present police department budget.
The use of the Del Puerto Hotel property as a future City Hall site is expected to be discussed at the Nov. 18 meeting of the City Council.
Linda DeForest has opened her own home office full-service travel agency, All Seasons Travel.
For the third time this season, Patterson went head-to-head with a state-ranked football team. And for the third time, the Tigers suffered a defeat. This time to the Hughson Huskies who are ranked second in the state Division IV poll and first in the district ranking. Hughson remained undefeated by besting the Tigers 42-19.
The frosh-soph remained undefeated knocking off Hughson 28-21 and can clinch at least a TVL co-championship with a victory this week at Ripon.
Judy Dodd, 33, of Patterson recently won the Women’s Wrist Wrestling World Championship, held in Petaluma.
50 Years Ago - October 26, 1972
Between 20 and 25 residents of Weber Ave. met with city officials on Tuesday evening to discuss the possibility of annexing that area to the city. No decisions were reached, although some expressed their opinion that they did not wish to join the city.
Voter registration in Patterson has hit an all-time high for the upcoming Nov. 7 general election; 1478 are now eligible to vote.
The Tigers almost pulled off a big upset over Newman but fell short 7-6. Quarterback Mark Trinta led the Tigers on the ground with 69 yards rushing and in the air with 99 yards passing.
75 Years Ago
- Not available this week
100 Years Ago
- Not available this week.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.