Patterson's Past: 25 year's ago-Local Firefighters return from battling fires in Southern California

25 Years Ago – October 29, 1996
Work on the Patterson Community Sports Park continued over the weekend with the installation of the park’s first playground.
The last four of eight local firefighters, including Patterson Fire Chief Dick Gaiser, arrived home safely Monday, Oct. 28 after spending a week battling fires in Southern California.
The final score read 10-0 in favor of the visitors, but the Patterson Tigers walked off the field with heads held high after giving the second ranked Division IV team in the California, the Hughson Huskies, all they could handle.
50 Years Ago – October 28, 1971
The area chapter of E Clampus Vitus dedicated a bronze plaque here last Saturday, one that tells the early history of Rancho del Puerto, 13,340 acres granted to Mariano and Pedro Hernandez on Jan. 20, 1844 by Gov. M. Micheltorina.
Tony Lomeli’s three extra points were the margin of victory as PHS defeated Linden 27-24 last Friday night in a big upset. Coach Carl Selee and quarterback Mark Trinta pulled a surprise formation on the visitors in the second half, running from a spread formation against the much larger Linden players.
75 Years Ago – November 1, 1946
The Chamber of Commerce dinner Tuesday night drew an enthusiastic crowd of 275.
Twelve new Cub Scouts were welcomed into Pack 81 this week. They are Michael Dryden, Richard Nylund, Donald Russell, Erwin Thomas, Kenneth Dempsey, Gale Stroud, Roland Hichs, Kenneth Jackson, Delbert Hoylman, Don Turner, Kenneth Hicks, and Edwin Thomas.
100 Years Ago
Unavailable.
