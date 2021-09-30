Patterson's Past-25 years ago: Video Expansions closes its doors

25 Years Ago – October 1, 1996
In a special meeting last Friday, Sept 27, the Patterson Unified School District Board of Trustees voted to purchase a used, 15-passenger van from McAuley Ford for $21,495.96.
The van will belong to Patterson High School and will be used primarily to ferry school teams to and from competition.
After more than eight years in business Video Expansions is closing its doors and going out of business.
Kellie Jacobs of Atwater has been appointed Patterson’s new finance director, effective Nov. 4.
50 Years Ago – September 30, 1971
The recently completed census in Patterson has added nearly 600 people to the count. The city’s population is now officially 3,743.
Two new Patterson businesses held open houses last weekend. Rusty and Opal Fleming have opened the Scandia, a short order restaurant, while Bob and Marlene Bisho are the owners of the Patterson Saddle Shop.
The new community stadium was officially dedicated last Friday night when Mayor Corky Bessey presented it on behalf of the public to Ed Hagemann Jr. president of the school board, and Ward Campbell, PHS student body president.
Later that same evening, the PHS Tigers dropped a hard fought football game to Central 7-0.
Miss Margaret Homen exchanged marriage vows with Mr. Michael D. Phillips during a nuptial mass at Sacred Heart Church on Sept. 18.
75 Years Ago – October 4, 1946
Thomas Lawson of Turlock has started construction of a home here and plans to open a radio and music shop here.
Ralph Ames has sold his shoe shop business to C.E. Johns of Grand Lakes, Colorado.
Patterson’s first taxi service began operation this week, initiated by W.E. Burrow of Turlock who runs a similar business in that city.
Navy planes and a blimp conducted extensive maneuvers in this area this past week.
Ground was broken without fanfare this week in the Westley area for the new Delta-Mendota Canal.
100 Years Ago – October 6, 1921
With the start of the World Series, this newspaper will post daily game results at the post office and Watson & Mack’s.
The winter travel season seems to be starting early, as many hobos have been observed on passing trains.
The first case in the newly established Small Claims Court here will be decided by Judge J.M. Kerr. The amount in dispute over a boarding bill is about $30.
Manuel Azevedo will exhibit four of his prized Holstein cattle at the San Francisco show, including King Tora Pontiac Prilly, the bull named grand champion last month at the Stockton Fair.
The 1921 Patterson Fair ended with a profit of $800, it has been announce.
Patterson High School will field its first football team this fall, and already a practice game has been held with Ceres winning 18-0. Bruce Findley is serving as coach having previously directed teams at both Pomona and Belmont. The team will play in the Stanislaus County League against teams from Hughson, Modesto, Ceres, and Turlock. Baseball, basketball and tennis teams from Patterson will compete in the West Side League, while the debate tem will compete in both.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
