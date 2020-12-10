25 Years Ago – December 1, 1995
The sports park project on Ward Avenue is in high gear. Grading work is nearly completed and the curbing that sweeps around the parking area has been poured.
Repair work has begun on the California Aqueduct. Fish have been removed and released into natural waters and the aqueduct has been completely drained to repair a large leak.
The TVL Champion Tigers have dominated the all-TVL football teams. Leading the way was Art Lomeli who was voted Outstanding Defensive Player. In addition, Lomeli was named to the first team offense as a lineman and first team defense has a linebacker. Also taking top honors was Shaun Keyes who was voted the Outstanding Defensive Back, first team defense as back and second team offense as a running back. Carlos Becerra was voted to the first team offense as a lineman and to the first team defense also as a lineman. Robbie Cozart was named as a running back on the first team offense and as an outside linebacker on the second team defense. Rueben Cantu was a first team wide receiver on offense and second team defensive back. Tony Lomeli was named the first team quarterback on offense. Adam Terrero was named to both second teams, on offense as a tight end and on defense as a lineman. Craig Bettencourt was named TVL coach of the year.
50 Years Ago – December 10, 1970
The Cox Brothers Tire Service is holding a grand opening here this week. Numerous prizes are being offered as well as special buys.
Senior John Barbaste was voted by his varsity football teammates as the Most Inspirational Player of the year. Bruce Wilkinson was awarded the same honor by his jv teammates.
The Patterson High School Drama Workshop will present their annual Christmas play to the local schools and the public. The production this year is “The Clown Who Ran Away”, starring Mike Halseth in the lead role of Dodo, the clown. The students are directed by drama teacher Francis Bettencourt.
75 Years Ago – December 7, 1945
Two soldiers riding motorcycles in opposite directions collided head-on near Vernalis, seriously injuring both. One cycle was passing a car at the time of crash.
The Vernalis Navy base will close next month, it was announced this week.
Ivan Stewart, Harold Densmore, Ben Hammerstrand, Manuel Relvis, Philip Larson, Robert Jones, Arnold Scoles, Nelson Harper, Gracian Iturreria, and Ragnar Grunstad all received their military discharges this week.
100 Years Ago – December 9, 1920
The Board of Directors of the new West Stanislaus Irrigation District decided at its first meeting this week that it will have its headquarters in Crows Landing. W. W. Cox was elected chairman of the board and Lloyd McAullay of Crows Landing secretary.
The Women’s Improvement Club made an astonishing net profit of $1224 on its Christmas bazar, the funds go towards Patterson’s new Carnegie library.
The PHS basketball team got off to a bad start this week, losing the season’s opener to Hughson 62-10. Local games will be played in the Presbyterian Hall.
- By Craig Bettencourt and Ron Swift from Irrigator files
