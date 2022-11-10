Patterson's Past: 50 years ago- 26 vehicles found in Delta-Mendota Canal

25 Years Ago - November 11, 1997
K&B Heartland Ranch is selling houses at a “rate of two per week” according to Jim Schmitt, director of land acquisition. Which is what his company had projected for the area.
The Tigers football team defeated the Orestimba Warriors by a score of 57-8 on senior night. Senior Chris Sanchez led the way with 206 yards rushing and 4 TDs.
City officials were elated after learning that Salado Creek floodwater will be diverted into the Delta-Mendota Canal to the southwest of Patterson.
The diversion will be a major step in the plan to solve the area’s Salado Creek flooding problem.
50 Years Ago - November 13, 1972
The recent draining of the Delta-Mendota Canal for repair work and clean-out, turned up no fewer than 26 submerged vehicles plus a motorcycle in the 65-mile stretch between Tracy and the San Luis Reservoir. They included a Mack truck tractor. Also found were a television set, tires, safe, duplicating machine, and other items. Many of the vehicles had been stolen and stripped.
The rain came and came this past week. Over 3 inches fell in some local spots.
Jeanne Alderson, daughter of the Thomas Aldersons, is raising a guide dog for the blind as a 4-H Club project.
75 Years Ago - November 14, 1947
A needy grammar school student needing eyeglasses is the first to have been provided by the new Patterson Lions Club.
Robert Arambel will be the new president of the 20-30 Club. Henry Johnson was re-elected president of the Patterson Chamber of Commerce.
Wade Cripe is the new champ of the Patterson Golf Club, defeating VerDayne Williams 3-2 in the finals.
100 Years Ago - November 16, 1922
Two local residents, including a 14-year-old boy, have died this week of pneumonia.
Another oil drilling company, the Richard Co-operative syndicate, will soon begin drilling in the Patterson area, it was announced this week. San Joaquin Petroleum is continuing its drilling, having reached the 1500-foot level. Big petroleum companies are keeping a keen eye on the local developments.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.