Patterson's Past: 50 years ago- Apricot Fiesta barbecue raises over $1800

25 Years Ago – August 20, 1996
The initial phase of the Patterson Business Park on the city’s north side is nearing completion and is about ready for tenants.
The Patterson City Council race has become a four-way challenge as Rebecca “Becky” Villarreal Campo has taken out her nomination papers. Campo currently is a member of the Patterson Planning Commission.
The Save the Del Puerto Hotel Restoration Committee plans to make a presentation before the City Council, requesting “a waiver of all applicable building fees and other extraordinary conditions” before it begins cleanup and restoration.
Esauro and Olivia Silveira celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, July 27, with a renewal of their vows at 3 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church.
Mike Mazzuchi the local marksman whose State trap shooting title was profiled last month, has returned from the 97th Grand American World Trapshooting Tournament as a National Champion.
50 Years Ago, August 19, 1971
The Apricot Fiesta barbecue raised over $1800 for the new community football stadium now under construction. The barbecue was run by volunteers organized by chairman Henry Wong. Carl Zarcone is the treasurer of the stadium fund and announces that over $10,000 has been raised in cash and pledges. A like amount is still needed, Zarcone said this week.
The U.S. Corps of Engineers will soon open bids on a major levee rebuilding project along the San Joaquin River near Patterson.
Longtime Patterson resident Bill Hurd, now living in Newman, recently pulled in his limit of salmon while fishing with son-in-law Frank Marks near Fort Bragg. Hurd is 94 years old.
75 Years Ago – August 23, 1946
Two new homes are presently under construction in Westley by Frank Little and Roland King.
Frank Soares is the new manager of the radio receiving system at Camp Beale Station Hospital, a civilian position. He previously served with the Armed Forces Radio Services.
Two Stockton men were fined $500 for shooting a spotted fawn, quail and cottontail rabbits in the hills west of town. It was the stiffest game violation fine here in memory.
A heart attack was said to be the sudden cause of death of Frank Farinha at age 48. He had resided here for 16 years.
100 Years Ago –
No Irrigator available.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
