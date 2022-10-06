Patterson's Past: 50 year's ago- Chin family returns to run Liberty Market

25 Years Ago, October 6, 1997
The size of this year’s almond crop, an estimated 685 million pounds according to the California Almond Board, is keeping West Side Hulling plenty busy.
A structural engineer spent most of Monday examining the fire-damaged Del Puerto Hotel.
Fire Prevention Week will be observed nationwide this week; local firefighters and other volunteers will bring the message of fire safety to more than 3000 students.
Mandy Michelena of Patterson and Zeke Duque of Modesto have announced plans to marry at Sacred Heart Church here on Saturday, Nov. 8.
California’s best small-school team, the defending Section and State Champion Escalon Cougars, handled the host Tigers by a score of 28-0.
A group of 10 Ukrainian farmers are spending three weeks in Stanislaus County, much of that time spent on the West Side, learning about farming in the free market society.
50 Years Ago - October 3, 1972
After an absence of five years, the Chin family has returned to operate Liberty Super Market, founded by Chin F. Sun in 1954. The building was leased to George and Sue Gong in 1967.
The skies were clear, but the field got a soaking anyway when the Patterson and Gustine football teams met here last Friday night. Early in the second quarter three field sprinklers suddenly activated, delaying the game about 10 minutes. Oh, by the way, the Redskins also dampened the Tigers spirits by a 34-8 score.
75 Years Ago - October 3, 1947
Julius Boschi placed second in saddle bronc riding and third in bull riding at last Sunday’s Kerman Rodeo.
Norman Gaspar and Jean Anglin both broke their arms Thursday in separate incidents on the Las Palmas playground. H.R. Smith broke his arm Saturday in a fall at his ranch, and on Wednesday young Janie Anglin fell out of bed, breaking her arm.
Should bonds be sold for the construction of Del Puerto Hospital, or should a community subscription drive be initiated to raise the funds? That is the question being pondered by hospital directors.
A confident Tracy football team went home disappointed last Friday when the Tigers pulled off a 6-0 upset victory over their rivals from the north.
100 Years Ago - October 5, 1922
Will the community soon have its first hospital? That was being contemplated this week when a committee chaired by J.H. Evans met at the Hotel del Puerto.
The drilling of an oil well in the Patterson area has required the addition of a night shift.
The community has a new dentist Dr. J.B.F. Miller has opened his office over the Patterson Realty office in quarters formerly occupied by Dr. K.M. Hurst. Dr Miller comes here from San Francisco, where he has practiced for many years. As an introductory offer he is offering a free extraction, cleaning of teeth, or $1 credit on any other work on presentation of a newspaper coupon.
Delmar the Wizard, handcuff king and hypnotist, will be featured tonight at the Patterson Theatre.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
