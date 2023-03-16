Patterson's Past:50 year's ago- Drought has local farmers concerned over water

25 Years Ago - March 16, 1998
The huge Diablo Grande recreation and housing development in the hills southwest of Patterson has entered into a major agreement with the state on land preservation.
The owner of the Arco/AM PM station located at the corner of Rogers Road and Sperry Avenue said that he hopes to open the doors in late March or early April.
In a little more than a month at most, Patterson’s first two traffic signal lights will be in operation. Workers installed the last light for the intersection of Las Palmas and First Street, and are finishing up the lights for the intersection of Las Palmas Avenue and Highway 33.
The Patterson Unified School District and the Patterson Association of Teachers have declared an impasse; they do not believe they can reach an agreement on a salary increase for the 1997-98 school year. Contract negotiations are halted until the state can send in a mediator to try to sort things out.
Ernie Arteaga, former owner of El Sombrero taco truck, has opened a new restaurant, Ernie’s Taqueria, located at 110 S. Third St.
Patterson’s Julie Gomes and Nicole Hardgraves of the Trans Valley League champion girls basketball team have been selected to the all-league team.
50 Years Ago - March 15, 1923
Because of the retirement of Dr. Niels Koldinger a year ago, an effort is being made to attract a second dentist to Patterson.
The City Council is weighing a proposal which would concentrate housing growth to the east of the city.
William Logan was honored last Friday night at the Del Puerto Hotel. He retired Jan. 31 after 53 years as Patterson’s city attorney.
Homer and Edith Brewer have observed their 50th wedding anniversary.
75 Years Ago - March 12, 1948
The current drought has agriculturists gravely concerned that no water may be available in the upcoming season. In addition, a shortage of power has limited the use of irrigation pumps.
The Rogers Road farm labor supply center is being offered for sale as surplus property by the Department of Agriculture.
Plans for next month’s Patterson Rodeo are being tied into the celebration of California’s centennial.
100 Years Ago - March 15, 1923
The contract for the installation of new electroliers in the business area has been awarded to J.O. Leverton of the Patterson Electric Company at a cost of $882.
Patterson High’s basketball team, which had won the West Side title, dropped a game for the county championship to Oakdale 33-27, after the locals roared off to a 12-4 lead. A record crowd of 450 packed the local gym.
