Patterson's Past: 50 year's ago- Evans Telephone installing touch-tone dialing in town

25 Years Ago - December 9, 1997
The Patterson Historical Society will present tenor Ricardo Campero in concert to benefit the Del Puerto Hotel Restoration Project. Campero was the band teacher at Patterson High School for several years.
Joe and Bertha Burch celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with two special trips. First, they traveled back east for 16 days touring New Year, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C. and Virginia. The couple then embarked on a four-day cruise with their four daughters, Linda Glantz of Fairfield, Nancy Jackson of Oakdale, Judy Holm and Joyce Higgins of Modesto, their husbands, their seven grandchildren, and 47 other family members and friends.
Five PHS football players were selected by TVL coaches to the all-league first team; Marshall Denton (offensive line), Chris Sanchez (running back), Nick Lara (defensive line), Jack Thon (defensive back), and Geronimo Flores (linebacker). All are seniors but Flores who is a junior.
Patterson Junior High will be moving to a new campus in 2001. It is still being discussed if it will be just 7th and 8th graders or will 6th graders be included.
50 Years Ago - December 14, 1972
A major cold spell hit the area last Friday, and by Wednesday it still had not warmed up. The mercury went down to 24 a couple of times, and one day climbed to only 37 degrees.
The Evans Telephone Co. is presently installing touch-tone dialing service here.
PHS drama students will present “Cinderella” tonight, with Barbara Lewis playing the lead role and Francis Bettencourt directing.
The engagement of Kathleen Demuth and Frank Stehli was announced this week.
75 Years Ago - December 11, 1947
No fewer than 304 attended the annual American Legion Christmas dinner and were entertained with a recital of poetry by Cub Scouts under the leadership of June Spencer.
Christmas shopping is slowly getting underway here, a telephone survey of Pattersonites has revealed. Local stores report being well stocked for the season.
Stark´s crossing on Highway 33 south of Westley claimed yet another life this week.
100 Years Ago
Not available
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
